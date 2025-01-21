Left Menu

Trump's Plans for Russian Diplomacy

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, although no date is set. Trump seeks to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war swiftly as part of his foreign policy agenda. This approach marks a significant diplomatic move early in his presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Monday his intentions to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While he assured the public of this diplomatic engagement, he noted that no official date has yet been established.

Trump, who officially assumed office on Monday, emphasized his commitment to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict with urgency.

This announcement is seen as a pivotal move in Trump's early foreign policy actions, highlighting his focus on international peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

