Trump's Plans for Russian Diplomacy

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Monday his intentions to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While he assured the public of this diplomatic engagement, he noted that no official date has yet been established.

Trump, who officially assumed office on Monday, emphasized his commitment to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict with urgency.

This announcement is seen as a pivotal move in Trump's early foreign policy actions, highlighting his focus on international peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)