Global Leaders React to Donald Trump's Inauguration

Global leaders such as Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine and Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel share their reactions to Donald Trump's swearing-in as U.S. President. Emphasizing cooperation and alliances, leaders from Germany, Canada, Britain, and other nations express optimism for strengthened relations and shared priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 08:02 IST
Global leaders from various nations expressed their reactions and hopes following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the President of the United States. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted Trump's decisive policies aimed at ensuring peace through strength.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the importance of U.S.-Israel relations, while Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan set intentions for collaboration on resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Leaders from Europe, including Germany's Olaf Scholz and Canada's Justin Trudeau, welcomed the continuity of partnerships with the U.S., rejoicing in shared economic and security goals.

Prime Ministers Keir Starmer of Britain and Giorgia Meloni of Italy talked about historical and enduring alliances with the U.S., aiming for prosperity and stability. Leaders across regions including Latin America and the Asia-Pacific also acknowledged Trump's new tenure, reflecting a willingness to engage closely with the U.S. for mutual benefits.

