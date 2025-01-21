Trump's Executive Overhaul: Unraveling Biden's Legacy

In a significant policy shift, Donald Trump declared on Monday his intention to revoke nearly 80 executive actions from the previous Biden administration, signaling a dramatic change in U.S. governance. The Republican leader announced these reversals amidst a fervent crowd at Washington's Capital One Arena during his inauguration.

The revocation is part of a broader strategy to reduce government intervention, starting with an immediate freeze on new regulations. Trump emphasized that hiring will be temporarily halted to ensure only 'competent' individuals serve the American public, with merit reinstated as a key tenet of government service within 120 days.

Meanwhile, the newly formed advisory group, tasked with implementing sweeping cuts and agency cancellations, faces legal challenges. Experts predict these measures, particularly restrictions on remote work, could result in federal workforce attrition as employees push back against the rollback of telework privileges.

(With inputs from agencies.)