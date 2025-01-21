Left Menu

Usha Vance: The Brain Behind the Vice Presidency

Usha Chilukuri Vance recently became the first Indian-American and Hindu Second Lady of the United States, as her husband JD Vance assumed the role of Vice President under President Donald Trump. Known for her intelligence and legal prowess, Usha is celebrated as a significant figure in American political life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:47 IST
Usha Vance: The Brain Behind the Vice Presidency
US President Donald Trump (Photo/US Network Pool via Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Usha Chilukuri Vance has made history as the first Indian-American and Hindu to hold the position of Second Lady of the United States. Her husband, JD Vance, was sworn in as the Vice President alongside US President Donald Trump.

A prominent lawyer and daughter of Indian immigrants, Usha impressed many, including Trump, who jokingly mentioned he might have chosen her as his Vice President. She remains notable as one of the youngest individuals to take on this distinguished role.

Their story reflects the increasing political presence of Indian-Americans. Usha, known for her legal acumen and cultural roots, has become a symbol of cross-cultural achievement in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

