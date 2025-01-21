Usha Vance: The Brain Behind the Vice Presidency

Usha Chilukuri Vance has made history as the first Indian-American and Hindu to hold the position of Second Lady of the United States. Her husband, JD Vance, was sworn in as the Vice President alongside US President Donald Trump.

A prominent lawyer and daughter of Indian immigrants, Usha impressed many, including Trump, who jokingly mentioned he might have chosen her as his Vice President. She remains notable as one of the youngest individuals to take on this distinguished role.

Their story reflects the increasing political presence of Indian-Americans. Usha, known for her legal acumen and cultural roots, has become a symbol of cross-cultural achievement in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)