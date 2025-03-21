Left Menu

Controversy in Uttarakhand Politics: Speaker and BJP President Under Fire

Former Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker, Govind Singh Kunjwal, has challenged the resignations of current Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and BJP President Mahendra Bhatt. Kunjwal alleges biased conduct during and after the derogatory remarks made by former cabinet minister Premchand Agarwal against hill people during the budget session, further fueling regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong political statement, former Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal has called for the resignations of current Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and BJP President Mahendra Bhatt. This move follows the resignation of cabinet minister Premchand Agarwal, who stepped down amid outrage over his insulting remarks about the hill people during a recent budget session.

Kunjwal criticized Speaker Bhushan for failing to maintain neutrality and acting in a partisan manner, which he claims aligns the Speaker more with party politics than her constitutional duty. He contends that Bhushan should have taken immediate action to retract Agarwal's offensive comments from the parliamentary records but failed to do so.

The regional uproar intensifies as Mahendra Bhatt referred to protesters as "sadak chhap," underscoring the perceived disconnection between hill residents and their representatives. Kunjwal warns that if these officials do not resign, it will cement allegations of the BJP's divisive tactics between significant regional demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

