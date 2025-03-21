Left Menu

Communist Leader K E Ismail Suspended: A Defiant Stand in Party Politics

Veteran Communist leader K E Ismail has been suspended from the CPI for six months for violating party discipline. He remains firm in his stance but accepts the party's decision. The suspension follows accusations of actions harming the party's reputation and a complaint from the Ernakulam district committee.

Updated: 21-03-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:57 IST
Veteran Communist leader K E Ismail has been suspended for six months by the CPI for violating party discipline. Expressing no regrets, Ismail remains defiant about his previous comments but has accepted the decision of the party he has served for nearly seven decades.

The suspension was initiated following a complaint from the Ernakulam district committee, which accused Ismail of repeatedly engaging in activities that harmed the party's reputation. The decision was confirmed by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam after the party executive met in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ismail defended his actions, arguing he only shared what was confided in him by a late comrade, P Raju. He accused the party of sidelining Raju with false financial allegations. Despite his suspension, many leaders and workers have shown support for Ismail, although he noted the state secretary had not contacted him.

