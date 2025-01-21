Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Fire at Turkish Ski Resort Hotel

A devastating fire at a ski resort hotel in northwestern Turkey has resulted in the deaths of six individuals and injuries to 31 others. The blaze ignited on the fourth floor of the Kartalkaya ski resort's 11-storey hotel. Authorities are currently investigating the cause.

A massive fire engulfed a ski resort hotel in northwestern Turkey, claiming six lives and injuring 31. State broadcaster TRT reported the fire erupted early Tuesday on the hotel's fourth floor in Kartalkaya, Bolu.

The flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. (0030 GMT), with firefighters battling to control the blaze, according to Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin. The origin of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway.

The hotel housed 234 guests at the time of the incident, stated the governor. The fire primarily affected the restaurant floor, heightening the calamity on the ground.

