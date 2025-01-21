Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Fire at Turkish Ski Resort Hotel

A massive fire engulfed a ski resort hotel in northwestern Turkey, claiming six lives and injuring 31. State broadcaster TRT reported the fire erupted early Tuesday on the hotel's fourth floor in Kartalkaya, Bolu.

The flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. (0030 GMT), with firefighters battling to control the blaze, according to Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin. The origin of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway.

The hotel housed 234 guests at the time of the incident, stated the governor. The fire primarily affected the restaurant floor, heightening the calamity on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)