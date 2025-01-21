BJP Unveils Second Manifesto for Delhi Polls with Promises of Free Education and Anti-Corruption Stance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its campaign for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections by unveiling the 'Sankalp Patra' Part 2. Presenting a comprehensive vision, the manifesto stresses free education for students in government institutions and the formation of a welfare board for auto rickshaw drivers and domestic workers, along with the provision of life insurance.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur articulated the party's resolve to offer educational opportunities from kindergarten through post-graduation for underprivileged students in government institutes across Delhi. Adding further support for the youth, a one-time financial aid of Rs 15,000 is promised for competitive exam preparation, alongside reimbursements for travel and application fees, labeling these initiatives as 'Modi ki guarantee'.

In a strategy against perceived corruption under the current AAP regime, the BJP vows to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate such allegations. The 'Sankalp Patra' also underscores the commitment to enhancing the Prime Minister Street Vendor's Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, targeting a doubling of beneficiaries. Moreover, Thakur accused the AAP of harboring illegal immigrants, intensifying the party's stance on law and order as polls approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)