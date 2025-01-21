Left Menu

Controversial Candidate Calin Georgescu Remains Frontrunner Amid Allegations

Romanian far-right candidate Calin Georgescu leads in polls for a re-run presidential election after the previous vote was annulled due to alleged Russian interference. The annulment came following allegations of an orchestrated social media campaign. The outcome raises questions about court authority and Romanian-US relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:13 IST
In a surprising survey result, Romanian far-right pro-Russian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu has emerged as the leading choice for voters ahead of the upcoming presidential election re-run. This follows the annulment of a previous election due to claims of Russian influence.

The annulment was based on evidence suggesting Georgescu gained unfair advantage through a social media campaign allegedly orchestrated by Russia. While Moscow denies these accusations, state documents have cemented suspicions. The poll, conducted by Avangarde, indicated Georgescu securing 38% of the vote, far ahead of his closest rivals.

Questions remain whether Georgescu will be permitted to run, given his stance against Romanian support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. Romania, strategic due to its location, continues to support Ukraine, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions influencing this election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

