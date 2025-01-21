In a surprising survey result, Romanian far-right pro-Russian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu has emerged as the leading choice for voters ahead of the upcoming presidential election re-run. This follows the annulment of a previous election due to claims of Russian influence.

The annulment was based on evidence suggesting Georgescu gained unfair advantage through a social media campaign allegedly orchestrated by Russia. While Moscow denies these accusations, state documents have cemented suspicions. The poll, conducted by Avangarde, indicated Georgescu securing 38% of the vote, far ahead of his closest rivals.

Questions remain whether Georgescu will be permitted to run, given his stance against Romanian support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. Romania, strategic due to its location, continues to support Ukraine, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions influencing this election.

(With inputs from agencies.)