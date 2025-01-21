Trump’s Return: Pardons, Promises, and Controversy
Following a victorious election, Donald Trump issues sweeping executive orders on Inauguration Day, stirring controversy and showcasing his intent for radical change. Pardoning Capitol attackers and reversing major policies, Trump faces domestic and international backlash alongside challenges from a divided Congress and potential legal battles.
In a striking move on Inauguration Day, Donald Trump pardoned supporters involved in the Capitol attack and initiated sweeping changes with a series of executive orders. These orders signal his intent to instill radical change, as Trump returns to the White House with grand ambitions and divisive actions.
The Republican president's pardoning of 1,500 individuals, linked to the notorious January 6, 2021, Capitol assault, sparked outrage among lawmakers and the public. Additionally, Trump's inaugural address criticized the Biden administration and placed himself as a divinely chosen leader amid a deeply polarized Congress.
Trump's presidency has not only rattled domestic politics but raised concerns globally. With promises to impose tariffs and abandon international agreements, such as the Paris climate accord, Trump's assertive policies are expected to face intense scrutiny and resistance on multiple fronts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
