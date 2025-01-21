Left Menu

Trump’s Return: Pardons, Promises, and Controversy

Following a victorious election, Donald Trump issues sweeping executive orders on Inauguration Day, stirring controversy and showcasing his intent for radical change. Pardoning Capitol attackers and reversing major policies, Trump faces domestic and international backlash alongside challenges from a divided Congress and potential legal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:53 IST
Trump’s Return: Pardons, Promises, and Controversy
Trump

In a striking move on Inauguration Day, Donald Trump pardoned supporters involved in the Capitol attack and initiated sweeping changes with a series of executive orders. These orders signal his intent to instill radical change, as Trump returns to the White House with grand ambitions and divisive actions.

The Republican president's pardoning of 1,500 individuals, linked to the notorious January 6, 2021, Capitol assault, sparked outrage among lawmakers and the public. Additionally, Trump's inaugural address criticized the Biden administration and placed himself as a divinely chosen leader amid a deeply polarized Congress.

Trump's presidency has not only rattled domestic politics but raised concerns globally. With promises to impose tariffs and abandon international agreements, such as the Paris climate accord, Trump's assertive policies are expected to face intense scrutiny and resistance on multiple fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025