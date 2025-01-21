Left Menu

China's Open Market Strategy: Embracing Global Trade Balance

China is not aiming for a trade surplus and wants to import more high-quality goods to balance international trade, according to Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. At the World Economic Forum, Ding emphasized that global trade benefits everyone and criticized protectionism, welcoming foreign investment in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:00 IST
China's Open Market Strategy: Embracing Global Trade Balance
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Davos)

China is committed to balancing international trade by importing more high-quality products, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang stated at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

Speaking at the annual meeting, Ding highlighted that economic globalization offers mutual benefits, opposing the view that it is a zero-sum game. He argued that protectionism is counterproductive, emphasizing multilateralism as the key to world peace and human development.

Amid concerns over potential U.S tariffs under the Trump administration, Ding reassured foreign investors that China remains open to their investments, reflecting the country's strategy to revitalize its economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025