China's Open Market Strategy: Embracing Global Trade Balance

China is committed to balancing international trade by importing more high-quality products, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang stated at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

Speaking at the annual meeting, Ding highlighted that economic globalization offers mutual benefits, opposing the view that it is a zero-sum game. He argued that protectionism is counterproductive, emphasizing multilateralism as the key to world peace and human development.

Amid concerns over potential U.S tariffs under the Trump administration, Ding reassured foreign investors that China remains open to their investments, reflecting the country's strategy to revitalize its economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)