China's Open Market Strategy: Embracing Global Trade Balance
China is not aiming for a trade surplus and wants to import more high-quality goods to balance international trade, according to Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. At the World Economic Forum, Ding emphasized that global trade benefits everyone and criticized protectionism, welcoming foreign investment in China.
China is committed to balancing international trade by importing more high-quality products, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang stated at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.
Speaking at the annual meeting, Ding highlighted that economic globalization offers mutual benefits, opposing the view that it is a zero-sum game. He argued that protectionism is counterproductive, emphasizing multilateralism as the key to world peace and human development.
Amid concerns over potential U.S tariffs under the Trump administration, Ding reassured foreign investors that China remains open to their investments, reflecting the country's strategy to revitalize its economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Stock Exchanges Court Foreign Investment Amid Market Challenges
B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Limited Set to Launch Rs 85.21 Crore IPO
Indian Real Estate Soars with Record $6.5 Billion Institutional Investments in 2024
Soaring Investments Revitalize India's Housing Market
Assam's Bold Stance on Illegal Migration and Investment