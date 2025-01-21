Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties Amid Global Shifts
In a recent call, Presidents Putin and Xi reinforced their countries' alliance, seeking stability and multipolarity in the global order amid a changing US leadership. Their conversation highlights Russia and China's dedication to mutual respect and their strategic positioning in international politics, focusing on Eurasian security and global cooperation.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In a strategic move following President Donald Trump's inauguration, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a significant phone call to underline the strength of Sino-Russian ties. The call, filled with mutual admiration, underscored the growing collaboration between Moscow and Beijing, especially as they face heightened global competition and sanctions from the West.
The two leaders emphasized the foundations of their alliance, which they described as based on shared interests, equality, and mutual benefits, while advocating for a multipolar global order. Russia's increasing energy exports to China and China's technological support for Russia signify a deeper alignment in their economic and geopolitical priorities.
While Trump has voiced a desire for improved US relations with Russia, his administration's stance on China remains uncertain. Nevertheless, both Putin and Xi have signaled readiness to engage with the US, with hopes for stability in Eurasia and beyond shaping their strategic outlooks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- China
- Putin
- Xi Jinping
- Trump
- US relations
- Eurasia
- global order
- cooperation
- sanctions
ALSO READ
Trump Pushes Republicans for Unified Legislative Strategy
Echoes of Jan 6: Congress Gathers in Wake of Trump's Re-election
Trump's Pardon Promise: Relief for January 6 Rioters?
Capitol Chaos: Uncertain Future of January 6 Prosecutions Amid Trump's Pardon Promise
Dollar Dips as Trump's Tariff Plans Spark Relief Rally