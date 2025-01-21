Left Menu

Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties Amid Global Shifts

In a recent call, Presidents Putin and Xi reinforced their countries' alliance, seeking stability and multipolarity in the global order amid a changing US leadership. Their conversation highlights Russia and China's dedication to mutual respect and their strategic positioning in international politics, focusing on Eurasian security and global cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:40 IST
Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties Amid Global Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a strategic move following President Donald Trump's inauguration, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a significant phone call to underline the strength of Sino-Russian ties. The call, filled with mutual admiration, underscored the growing collaboration between Moscow and Beijing, especially as they face heightened global competition and sanctions from the West.

The two leaders emphasized the foundations of their alliance, which they described as based on shared interests, equality, and mutual benefits, while advocating for a multipolar global order. Russia's increasing energy exports to China and China's technological support for Russia signify a deeper alignment in their economic and geopolitical priorities.

While Trump has voiced a desire for improved US relations with Russia, his administration's stance on China remains uncertain. Nevertheless, both Putin and Xi have signaled readiness to engage with the US, with hopes for stability in Eurasia and beyond shaping their strategic outlooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025