Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties Amid Global Shifts

In a strategic move following President Donald Trump's inauguration, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a significant phone call to underline the strength of Sino-Russian ties. The call, filled with mutual admiration, underscored the growing collaboration between Moscow and Beijing, especially as they face heightened global competition and sanctions from the West.

The two leaders emphasized the foundations of their alliance, which they described as based on shared interests, equality, and mutual benefits, while advocating for a multipolar global order. Russia's increasing energy exports to China and China's technological support for Russia signify a deeper alignment in their economic and geopolitical priorities.

While Trump has voiced a desire for improved US relations with Russia, his administration's stance on China remains uncertain. Nevertheless, both Putin and Xi have signaled readiness to engage with the US, with hopes for stability in Eurasia and beyond shaping their strategic outlooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)