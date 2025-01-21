Left Menu

Delhi Election Tensions: AAP Accuses BJP of Intimidation

Delhi CM and AAP candidate Atishi accuses BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and supporters of threatening AAP workers in Kalkaji constituency, urging security deployment. Bidhuri dismisses claims, focusing on development. Delhi elections on February 5, with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:55 IST
Delhi CM Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Atishi has raised serious allegations against her opponent, Ramesh Bidhuri's nephew, and other BJP workers. She claims they have been threatening AAP volunteers in the Kalkaji area, intensifying the tension ahead of the upcoming elections.

In a letter to the returning officer of the Kalkaji seat, Atishi detailed the alleged verbal and physical threats faced by AAP volunteers, naming individuals such as Rekha Bassi, Sanjay Gupta, and others who were reportedly targeted by BJP supporters. She expressed concern over the intimidation tactics supposedly employed by Kunal Bhardwaj, Manish, and Rishabh Bhiduri, directly linking them to the BJP endorsement.

Atishi emphasized the need for immediate action, urging the deployment of security forces across Kalkaji to safeguard the electoral process and protect her party's volunteers. Meanwhile, Ramesh Bidhuri campaigned vigorously, casting aside the accusations and focusing on promises of developmental progress for Kalkaji ahead of the February 5 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

