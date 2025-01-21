Delhi Election Tensions: AAP Accuses BJP of Intimidation

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Atishi has raised serious allegations against her opponent, Ramesh Bidhuri's nephew, and other BJP workers. She claims they have been threatening AAP volunteers in the Kalkaji area, intensifying the tension ahead of the upcoming elections.

In a letter to the returning officer of the Kalkaji seat, Atishi detailed the alleged verbal and physical threats faced by AAP volunteers, naming individuals such as Rekha Bassi, Sanjay Gupta, and others who were reportedly targeted by BJP supporters. She expressed concern over the intimidation tactics supposedly employed by Kunal Bhardwaj, Manish, and Rishabh Bhiduri, directly linking them to the BJP endorsement.

Atishi emphasized the need for immediate action, urging the deployment of security forces across Kalkaji to safeguard the electoral process and protect her party's volunteers. Meanwhile, Ramesh Bidhuri campaigned vigorously, casting aside the accusations and focusing on promises of developmental progress for Kalkaji ahead of the February 5 elections.

