Congress President Accuses Modi Government of Intimidation Tactics
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused PM Narendra Modi's government of targeting Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Criticizing the BJP's amendments to the Waqf Act, Kharge alleged they aim to divide society. He also called the JD(U)-BJP alliance in Bihar 'opportunistic.'
In a scathing critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government with employing intimidation tactics against opposition leaders, particularly targeting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
Kharge lambasted recent amendments in the Waqf Act, labeling them as a BJP-RSS conspiracy designed to divide society along religious lines. In addressing a rally, he reaffirmed his commitment to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. BR Ambedkar, vowing to challenge the divisive politics.
The Congress leader also denounced the alliance between JD(U) and the BJP in Bihar, describing it as an opportunistic power play. He questioned the fulfillment of Modi's past financial promises to Bihar, urging voters to support the Mahagathbandhan in upcoming elections.
