Tensions Rise as Israeli Raids Intensify in West Bank Amid Ceasefire
An Israeli military strike on a refugee camp in the West Bank killed two people, as a Gaza Strip ceasefire entered its third day. Violence surges in the West Bank amid responses to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Trump administration rescinded sanction orders on extremist settlers undermining peace.
- Country:
- Israel
In a striking escalation, the Israeli military conducted an operation on a densely populated refugee camp in the West Bank, resulting in two deaths, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. This coincides with a fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, now entering its third day.
Jenin, a focal point of Israeli military actions, witnessed another raid amid its ongoing significance during the protracted 15-month Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Efforts by the Palestinian Authority to assert governance in the region have coincided with Israeli attempts to address militant activities.
In a political shift, former President Trump rescinded Biden-era sanctions against extremist settlers in the West Bank, a move poised to impact US-Israel relations. Meanwhile, reports from the United Nations highlight a significant influx of aid into Gaza, addressing urgent humanitarian needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Military Operations in West Bank Intensify
Tensions Rise as Palestinian Authority Struggles for Control in Jenin
Israeli Military Tightens Media Rules on Soldiers Amid Legal Concerns
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strike Hits Jenin
Escalating Tensions in Jenin: A City Under Siege