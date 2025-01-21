Tensions Rise as Israeli Raids Intensify in West Bank Amid Ceasefire

In a striking escalation, the Israeli military conducted an operation on a densely populated refugee camp in the West Bank, resulting in two deaths, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. This coincides with a fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, now entering its third day.

Jenin, a focal point of Israeli military actions, witnessed another raid amid its ongoing significance during the protracted 15-month Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Efforts by the Palestinian Authority to assert governance in the region have coincided with Israeli attempts to address militant activities.

In a political shift, former President Trump rescinded Biden-era sanctions against extremist settlers in the West Bank, a move poised to impact US-Israel relations. Meanwhile, reports from the United Nations highlight a significant influx of aid into Gaza, addressing urgent humanitarian needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)