Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israeli Raids Intensify in West Bank Amid Ceasefire

An Israeli military strike on a refugee camp in the West Bank killed two people, as a Gaza Strip ceasefire entered its third day. Violence surges in the West Bank amid responses to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Trump administration rescinded sanction orders on extremist settlers undermining peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:07 IST
Tensions Rise as Israeli Raids Intensify in West Bank Amid Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a striking escalation, the Israeli military conducted an operation on a densely populated refugee camp in the West Bank, resulting in two deaths, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. This coincides with a fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, now entering its third day.

Jenin, a focal point of Israeli military actions, witnessed another raid amid its ongoing significance during the protracted 15-month Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Efforts by the Palestinian Authority to assert governance in the region have coincided with Israeli attempts to address militant activities.

In a political shift, former President Trump rescinded Biden-era sanctions against extremist settlers in the West Bank, a move poised to impact US-Israel relations. Meanwhile, reports from the United Nations highlight a significant influx of aid into Gaza, addressing urgent humanitarian needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025