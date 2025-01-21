Left Menu

EU-US Relations: A New Era of Trade Negotiation

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for negotiation and collaboration with the U.S. to prevent a damaging global economic downturn. Concerns arise amid increasing tariffs and trade barriers, with von der Leyen underscoring the importance of modernizing trade rules to sustain economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for renewed engagement with U.S. President Donald Trump amid potential economic turbulence driven by tariffs and trade barriers. Addressing the World Economic Forum, von der Leyen stressed the importance of renegotiating terms to avoid a 'global race to the bottom.'

The EU leader underscored the urgency of modernizing trade rules, highlighting a 30% share in global trade between the EU and U.S. Von der Leyen revealed plans to strengthen the EU's strategic partnership with India and reaffirmed her commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement, despite U.S. withdrawal under Trump's leadership.

Currently, the European Union's focus is on enhancing competitiveness and integration within its markets. Von der Leyen, alongside EU finance officials, aims to establish pragmatic dialogues with the U.S., aimed at maintaining economic synergy while protecting European interests and values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

