Bank of America CEO Applauds Trump's Economic Policies

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan praised U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, terming them beneficial for business. His comments came in a Tuesday interview with Reuters.

Corporate leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos are assessing the implications of Trump's executive actions. Moynihan pointed out that corporate America is adapting to these policy changes as they align with campaign promises.

He mentioned that the proposed 10% to 15% tariffs are not expected to heavily impact the economy or increase inflation, according to Bank of America's research.

