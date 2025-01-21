Bank of America CEO Applauds Trump's Economic Policies
Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, expressed approval of President Trump's economic policies, seeing them as beneficial for business. At the World Economic Forum, executives are analyzing Trump's executive orders. Moynihan noted tariffs would likely have minimal economic impact, referencing recent BofA research.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan praised U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, terming them beneficial for business. His comments came in a Tuesday interview with Reuters.
Corporate leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos are assessing the implications of Trump's executive actions. Moynihan pointed out that corporate America is adapting to these policy changes as they align with campaign promises.
He mentioned that the proposed 10% to 15% tariffs are not expected to heavily impact the economy or increase inflation, according to Bank of America's research.
