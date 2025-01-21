Trump's Sweeping Pardons: A New Chapter in U.S. Politics

Donald Trump has made a significant impact on his first full day back in office, pardoning 1,500 of his supporters who were involved in the January 6 Capitol attack. This decision is part of a broader strategy to quickly assert his control over the levers of U.S. government policy.

Trump's actions included initiating measures to curb immigration, rolling back several environmental protections, and delays in enforcing foreign policy changes. These moves underscore his intent to bring about drastic policy shifts, affecting sectors including technology and refugee management.

While his supporters have commended these decisive actions, critics have raised concerns over the rollback of diversity and inclusion efforts and the suspension of refugee programs. Such policies are likely to face legal challenges, highlighting the profound divide in public opinion regarding Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)