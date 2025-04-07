Left Menu

Supreme Court Appeal: The U.S. Strives to Navigate Immigration Controversy

President Donald Trump requested the U.S. Supreme Court to delay a judge's order to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man wrongfully deported. The legal controversy highlights tensions over immigration enforcement and international negotiations, as the U.S. administration faces criticism over its actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:57 IST
The Trump administration is turning to the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to delay a lower court's directive requiring the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States. Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national, was mistakenly deported despite his legal status in Maryland and a standing order from an immigration judge prohibiting his removal.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, in her order, criticized the government's actions as 'wholly lawless,' emphasizing that there were no legitimate grounds for Abrego Garcia's deportation. Meanwhile, the Justice Department labeled the judge's order as judicial overreach, citing challenges in managing international negotiations under such a tight deadline.

The deportation issue places a spotlight on the Trump administration's immigration policies, which are facing substantial scrutiny in both legal and public spheres. While Abrego Garcia has been accused by officials of gang affiliations—a claim his lawyers refute—he remains without any formal charges, intensifying the debate over immigration enforcement and rights within the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

