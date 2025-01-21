Left Menu

Spanish Deputy PM Exits Social Media Over Musk's Behavior

Spain's Labour Minister, Yolanda Diaz, decides to exit Elon Musk's social platform X, citing concerns over algorithm-driven xenophobia and far-right ideologies. Her departure follows Musk's controversial gesture at a Trump event. Other ministers from her party will also leave X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:32 IST
Spanish Deputy PM Exits Social Media Over Musk's Behavior
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spanish Labour Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz announced her withdrawal from Elon Musk's social media platform X. The decision is driven by her concerns over Musk's behavior at events associated with President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Diaz criticized the platform's algorithms for promoting xenophobia and far-right ideologies. She expressed that Elon Musk's gestures and convoluted speeches influenced her decision to leave X, as she conveyed to state broadcaster TVE.

Musk's gesture at a recent event drew comparisons to a Nazi salute, though the Anti-Defamation League noted it was not intentional. Despite this, Diaz and other ministers from her party will discontinue using X for personal and political content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025