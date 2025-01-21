Spanish Deputy PM Exits Social Media Over Musk's Behavior

Spanish Labour Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz announced her withdrawal from Elon Musk's social media platform X. The decision is driven by her concerns over Musk's behavior at events associated with President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Diaz criticized the platform's algorithms for promoting xenophobia and far-right ideologies. She expressed that Elon Musk's gestures and convoluted speeches influenced her decision to leave X, as she conveyed to state broadcaster TVE.

Musk's gesture at a recent event drew comparisons to a Nazi salute, though the Anti-Defamation League noted it was not intentional. Despite this, Diaz and other ministers from her party will discontinue using X for personal and political content.

(With inputs from agencies.)