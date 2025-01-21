Trump Teases Massive Infrastructure Announcement
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to make a substantial infrastructure announcement on Tuesday, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The revelation is anticipated to be significant, though specific details have not yet been disclosed.
U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to unveil a significant infrastructure announcement this Tuesday, as disclosed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in an interview with Fox News.
Leavitt, speaking on the "Fox & Friends" program, hinted at the magnitude of the upcoming announcement, describing it as "massive," but remained tight-lipped on further particulars.
The announcement is eagerly awaited amidst speculation about its potential impact on national infrastructure plans and policies.
