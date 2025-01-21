Trump Teases Massive Infrastructure Announcement

U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to unveil a significant infrastructure announcement this Tuesday, as disclosed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in an interview with Fox News.

Leavitt, speaking on the "Fox & Friends" program, hinted at the magnitude of the upcoming announcement, describing it as "massive," but remained tight-lipped on further particulars.

The announcement is eagerly awaited amidst speculation about its potential impact on national infrastructure plans and policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)