Trump Teases Massive Infrastructure Announcement

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to make a substantial infrastructure announcement on Tuesday, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The revelation is anticipated to be significant, though specific details have not yet been disclosed.

Updated: 21-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:48 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to unveil a significant infrastructure announcement this Tuesday, as disclosed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in an interview with Fox News.

Leavitt, speaking on the "Fox & Friends" program, hinted at the magnitude of the upcoming announcement, describing it as "massive," but remained tight-lipped on further particulars.

The announcement is eagerly awaited amidst speculation about its potential impact on national infrastructure plans and policies.

