Stree Shakti and Yuva Shakti: Congress Leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi Celebrated at 'Gandhi Bharat' Event

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lauded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a modern-day embodiment of 'Stree Shakti,' likening her to historic female freedom fighters, while hailing Rahul Gandhi as 'Yuva Shakti.' Kharge critiqued BJP's stance on historical narratives and stressed Congress's pivotal role in upholding Indian constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address at the 'Gandhi Bharat' event, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lauded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the epitome of 'Stree Shakti' and likened her to historic freedom fighters such as Kittur Rani Chennamma and 'Jhansi Ki Rani' Lakshmi Bai. Kharge also described Rahul Gandhi as a symbol of youthful vigor, 'Yuva Shakti'.

The event, organized to commemorate the centenary of the Congress session chaired by Mahatma Gandhi in 1924, saw Kharge targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly insulting the Indian Constitution and its architect, B R Ambedkar. The Union Minister refuted these claims as false.

Kharge took the opportunity to accuse the BJP of revising historical narratives, blaming them for alleged historical tensions and asserting Congress's role in supporting figures like Ambedkar. He criticized RSS's actions against Dalits and backward communities and dismissed recent mosque surveys as divisive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

