BJP's Promise to Transform Rajouri Garden into a Sports Hub

BJP candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticizes AAP's management of Delhi, pledges to improve Rajouri Garden with parks and gyms. He aims to promote sports among youth and claims BJP provides better opportunities for sports and fitness compared to AAP. Sirsa promises a model constituency if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:03 IST
In a recent election meeting at Delhi's Rajouri Garden assembly seat, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the AAP of neglecting the city's potential, likening it to a 'dustbin'.

Sirsa, the BJP national secretary, promised the creation of parks and gyms to foster a healthier and more prosperous youth, claiming that under BJP rule, sports opportunities have thrived nationwide.

He asserted that if elected, he would transform Rajouri Garden into a model constituency by emulating the BJP's national policies for youth sports and fitness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

