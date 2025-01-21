BJP's Promise to Transform Rajouri Garden into a Sports Hub

In a recent election meeting at Delhi's Rajouri Garden assembly seat, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the AAP of neglecting the city's potential, likening it to a 'dustbin'.

Sirsa, the BJP national secretary, promised the creation of parks and gyms to foster a healthier and more prosperous youth, claiming that under BJP rule, sports opportunities have thrived nationwide.

He asserted that if elected, he would transform Rajouri Garden into a model constituency by emulating the BJP's national policies for youth sports and fitness.

(With inputs from agencies.)