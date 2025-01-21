Scholz Criticizes Free Speech Extremism
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his disapproval of utilizing freedom of speech to support extreme-right ideologies. He made these remarks at the World Economic Forum, highlighting an incident involving Elon Musk's controversial gesture during Donald Trump's inauguration that stirred public outrage.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has voiced his opposition to the misuse of freedom of speech for promoting extreme-right viewpoints. His comments were directed at U.S. billionaire Elon Musk.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Scholz emphasized that while freedom of speech is a fundamental right in Europe and Germany, it should not be exploited to back extremist ideologies.
The chancellor's remarks came in response to a recent controversy involving Musk, whose gesture during Donald Trump's inauguration drew significant criticism.
