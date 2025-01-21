Scholz Criticizes Free Speech Extremism

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has voiced his opposition to the misuse of freedom of speech for promoting extreme-right viewpoints. His comments were directed at U.S. billionaire Elon Musk.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Scholz emphasized that while freedom of speech is a fundamental right in Europe and Germany, it should not be exploited to back extremist ideologies.

The chancellor's remarks came in response to a recent controversy involving Musk, whose gesture during Donald Trump's inauguration drew significant criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)