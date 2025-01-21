Kharge Hails Priyanka as Modern-Day 'Rani'; Criticizes BJP's Stance
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a symbol of 'Stree Shakti', comparing her to famed freedom fighters. He also criticized BJP leaders for their alleged attacks on the Gandhi family and questioned their respect for India's Constitution and historical figures like Ambedkar.
In a fiery address at the 'Gandhi Bharat' event, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lauded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, likening her prowess to that of historic figures Kittur Rani Chennamma and 'Jhansi Ki Rani' Lakshmi Bai. He stated Priyanka represents 'Stree Shakti', while Rahul Gandhi symbolizes 'Yuva Shakti'.
Kharge marked the centenary of the Congress session in Belagavi, chaired by Mahatma Gandhi in 1924, using the occasion to launch a scathing attack on the BJP. He criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly misusing power against the Gandhi family, claiming their actions are unparalleled.
Kharge censured BJP's approach to the Indian Constitution, alleging disrespect by its leaders, while asserting that Congress has always supported BR Ambedkar. The veteran leader also attacked BJP for instigating communal tensions by raising issues around religious sites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
