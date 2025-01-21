Left Menu

Tension Escalates in Dhanbad: MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary Accused

Giridih MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary faces accusations in a false FIR linked to a Dhanbad clash. Despite being in Delhi during the incident, an FIR was lodged against him. The conflict, involving a coal company's boundary wall construction, saw injuries and the MP’s office torched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:28 IST
Tension Escalates in Dhanbad: MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary Accused
FIR
  • Country:
  • India

Giridih MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary is embroiled in a controversy after being named in a false First Information Report (FIR) concerning a violent clash in Dhanbad, which erupted over the contentious construction of a boundary wall by a coal company.

On Tuesday, Choudhary met with Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Mishra to discuss the allegations and requested a comprehensive investigation, stating that he was attending a railway meeting in Delhi on the day of the incident, January 9. Despite this, the FIR was filed against him.

The clash arose when a coal outsourcing firm began boundary wall construction without addressing landowners' demands or securing requisite forest department clearance. During the disturbance, a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) was injured, and Choudhary's office was set ablaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025