Tension Escalates in Dhanbad: MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary Accused

Giridih MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary is embroiled in a controversy after being named in a false First Information Report (FIR) concerning a violent clash in Dhanbad, which erupted over the contentious construction of a boundary wall by a coal company.

On Tuesday, Choudhary met with Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Mishra to discuss the allegations and requested a comprehensive investigation, stating that he was attending a railway meeting in Delhi on the day of the incident, January 9. Despite this, the FIR was filed against him.

The clash arose when a coal outsourcing firm began boundary wall construction without addressing landowners' demands or securing requisite forest department clearance. During the disturbance, a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) was injured, and Choudhary's office was set ablaze.

