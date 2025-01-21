BJP Alleges Misuse of AAP Resources in Delhi Elections

On Tuesday, a BJP leader accused Arvind Kejriwal of misusing official machinery from the AAP-ruled Punjab in an attempt to sway the upcoming elections in New Delhi's constituency.

During a press conference, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma claimed that AAP convener Kejriwal is employing CCTV cameras from China in slums, with help from Punjab's government, amid concerns of a looming defeat.

Verma further alleged security threats and deception in using Punjab government personnel disguised as campaign workers, urging the Election Commission to prevent these resource misuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)