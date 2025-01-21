BJP Alleges Misuse of AAP Resources in Delhi Elections
BJP leader Parvesh Verma accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of using Punjab government resources in Delhi's constituency, alleging Chinese CCTV installations, misuse of personnel for campaigns, and inappropriate transport of goods. He called on the Election Commission to take action against these practices.
On Tuesday, a BJP leader accused Arvind Kejriwal of misusing official machinery from the AAP-ruled Punjab in an attempt to sway the upcoming elections in New Delhi's constituency.
During a press conference, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma claimed that AAP convener Kejriwal is employing CCTV cameras from China in slums, with help from Punjab's government, amid concerns of a looming defeat.
Verma further alleged security threats and deception in using Punjab government personnel disguised as campaign workers, urging the Election Commission to prevent these resource misuses.
