Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S.-Turkey Talk on Security Threats

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to address pressing security threats in the region, specifically focusing on Iran and its proxies. The discussion was confirmed by the U.S. State Department's spokesperson, Tammy Bruce.

Both leaders underscored the urgent need for enhanced counterterrorism cooperation between the two nations. This collaboration aims to fortify their joint efforts against evolving security challenges.

Additionally, they reinforced the necessity of strengthening NATO alliances, a crucial cornerstone for ensuring stability and peace in the region amid growing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)