Jordan Thwarts Major Security Threat Involving Drones and Rockets
Jordan arrested 16 individuals in a plot involving rockets, explosives, and a drone factory, linked to Hamas. Amid ongoing conflicts with Israel, these activities threatened Jordan's national security. This investigation has been active since 2021, with Jordan previously countering weapon smuggling attempts by pro-Iranian militias.
In a significant security operation, Jordan announced the arrest of sixteen people connected to a plot threatening national stability. The plan involved the use of rockets, explosives, and the establishment of a drone manufacturing facility.
Authorities linked the suspects to the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has been in conflict with Israel since October 2023. This development follows accusations against Hamas of provoking anti-government protests within Jordan, a nation with a substantial Palestinian community. The General Intelligence Department, in a statement through state media, confirmed that at least one rocket was prepared for launch, with the plot under surveillance since 2021.
The security breach aimed at disrupting national security and creating turmoil within the kingdom. This incident is part of a broader pattern, as Jordan has intercepted multiple attempts to smuggle weapons from pro-Iranian militias in Syria over the past year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia's Air Defence Triumphs: 66 Ukrainian Drones Neutralized
Israel Intensifies Offensive with Evacuation Orders in Rafah
Ukrainian Air Force Blocks Massive Drone Assault
Israeli military orders the evacuation of most of Gaza's southern city of Rafah, reports AP.
Tensions Rise as Israel Plans Major Rafah Operation Amid Hamas Standoff