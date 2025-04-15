Left Menu

Jordan Thwarts Major Security Threat Involving Drones and Rockets

Jordan arrested 16 individuals in a plot involving rockets, explosives, and a drone factory, linked to Hamas. Amid ongoing conflicts with Israel, these activities threatened Jordan's national security. This investigation has been active since 2021, with Jordan previously countering weapon smuggling attempts by pro-Iranian militias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant security operation, Jordan announced the arrest of sixteen people connected to a plot threatening national stability. The plan involved the use of rockets, explosives, and the establishment of a drone manufacturing facility.

Authorities linked the suspects to the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has been in conflict with Israel since October 2023. This development follows accusations against Hamas of provoking anti-government protests within Jordan, a nation with a substantial Palestinian community. The General Intelligence Department, in a statement through state media, confirmed that at least one rocket was prepared for launch, with the plot under surveillance since 2021.

The security breach aimed at disrupting national security and creating turmoil within the kingdom. This incident is part of a broader pattern, as Jordan has intercepted multiple attempts to smuggle weapons from pro-Iranian militias in Syria over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

