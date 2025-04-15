Jordan Thwarts Major Security Threat Involving Drones and Rockets

In a significant security operation, Jordan announced the arrest of sixteen people connected to a plot threatening national stability. The plan involved the use of rockets, explosives, and the establishment of a drone manufacturing facility.

Authorities linked the suspects to the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has been in conflict with Israel since October 2023. This development follows accusations against Hamas of provoking anti-government protests within Jordan, a nation with a substantial Palestinian community. The General Intelligence Department, in a statement through state media, confirmed that at least one rocket was prepared for launch, with the plot under surveillance since 2021.

The security breach aimed at disrupting national security and creating turmoil within the kingdom. This incident is part of a broader pattern, as Jordan has intercepted multiple attempts to smuggle weapons from pro-Iranian militias in Syria over the past year.

