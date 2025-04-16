Left Menu

Tackling Emerging Security Threats: Army Chief Spearheads Collaborative Efforts

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi led discussions with senior officers at the NIA, focusing on addressing emerging security threats through collaborative efforts. The session emphasized strategies for countering hybrid and grey zone warfare, underscoring the Indian Army's commitment to transformation and technological absorption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:50 IST
  India

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi convened with senior officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to discuss strategies for addressing emerging security threats. The meeting, held at the NIA headquarters, highlighted the crucial need for collaborative efforts in managing challenges ahead.

The discussions centered around hybrid and grey zone warfare, with an emphasis on the challenges and counter-measures necessary to safeguard national security. General Dwivedi underscored the importance of such inter-agency collaborations to effectively respond to evolving threats.

The session was attended by the NIA's Director General, Shri Sadanand Date, among other senior officers, and was part of the Indian Army's broader focus on technological absorption and transformational strategies to strengthen defense capabilities.

