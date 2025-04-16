Tackling Emerging Security Threats: Army Chief Spearheads Collaborative Efforts

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi convened with senior officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to discuss strategies for addressing emerging security threats. The meeting, held at the NIA headquarters, highlighted the crucial need for collaborative efforts in managing challenges ahead.

The discussions centered around hybrid and grey zone warfare, with an emphasis on the challenges and counter-measures necessary to safeguard national security. General Dwivedi underscored the importance of such inter-agency collaborations to effectively respond to evolving threats.

The session was attended by the NIA's Director General, Shri Sadanand Date, among other senior officers, and was part of the Indian Army's broader focus on technological absorption and transformational strategies to strengthen defense capabilities.

