Historic Dismissal: First Female Coast Guard Leader Ousted

Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the first female leader of a U.S. Armed Forces branch, was reportedly dismissed by Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman. The reported reasons include border security concerns, recruitment issues, and a focus on diversity initiatives. The White House has not commented on the termination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:13 IST
  • United States

The Trump administration has unexpectedly dismissed U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, rendering her the first female uniformed leader of a U.S. Armed Forces branch to be ousted, as reported by Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

The move came from Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman amid concerns about Fagan's handling of border security threats, recruitment, and an alleged breakdown in trust. Despite the dramatic nature of the dismissal, neither the White House nor the Homeland Security Department has commented on the firing.

Fox News sources pointed to specific failures such as mismanagement in acquisitions and too much emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives as contributing factors. Fagan, appointed by former President Joe Biden in 2021, marked a significant milestone as the first female leader of a U.S. military branch.

