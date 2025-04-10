In a pointed statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of engaging in 'systemic work' to recruit Chinese fighters to aid its war efforts in Ukraine. His comments follow the capture of two Chinese nationals fighting on behalf of Moscow.

'It is obvious that these are not isolated cases,' Zelenskiy declared on social media. He emphasized that Russia's recruitment activities extended deeply into Chinese territory and jurisdiction.

This development raises new questions about the international dynamics of the conflict, as Ukraine navigates the complexities of foreign fighters joining Russian forces.

