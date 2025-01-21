Left Menu

Strategic Approach: India-China Ties from a Long-Term Perspective

The Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized the need for India and China to view bilateral relations strategically and from a long-term perspective. This response follows Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks about evolving ties post-2020 border complications, stressing cooperation and mutual respect for sustainable growth and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has called for India and China to approach their bilateral relations with a focus on strategic height and a long-term perspective. This comes after India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, commented on the evolving nature of India-China relations, particularly in light of recent border complexities.

Jaishankar highlighted past misinterpretations by policymakers that neither encouraged cooperation nor fair competition with China. He emphasized the need for mutual trust and respect to foster positive relations and address longer-term challenges between the two nations.

China's spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, underscored the importance of cooperation as major developing countries. Both sides aim to promote peace, prosperity, and true multilateralism, aligning with mutual aspirations for regional and global stability and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

