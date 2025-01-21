Tussle Over Nashik Guardian Ministership: A Flashpoint Among Mahayuti Allies

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra remains tense as NCP leader and state minister Manikrao Kokate voiced concerns over appointing 'outsiders' as district guardian ministers, which he believes obstructs the resolution of local issues.

Kokate's comments, issued amid tensions between the Mahayuti coalition partners Shiv Sena and BJP regarding the Nashik district guardian ministership, emphasize the advantages of having natives in these significant positions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has encountered resistance from Shiv Sena over the appointments of BJP leader Girish Mahajan and NCP MLA Aditi Tatkare as guardians for Nashik and Raigad, respectively.

The ongoing conflict is intensified by the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik, with BJP determined to keep its grip on the guardian ministership. Fadnavis aims to resolve the issue with Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar upon his return from Davos.

(With inputs from agencies.)