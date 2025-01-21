Sheinbaum Stands Firm Amid U.S. Policy Shifts

President Claudia Sheinbaum has reinforced her commitment to defending Mexico's sovereignty in light of recent U.S. policy changes introduced by President Trump.

During a press conference, Sheinbaum assured Mexicans that their national interests would be prioritized and highlighted the importance of maintaining open dialogue with the U.S. administration.

Sheinbaum addressed Trump's immigration measures, pledging a humanitarian approach while ensuring the safe repatriation of migrants. She also emphasized the need for security coordination and trade discussions with the U.S. in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)