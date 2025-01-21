Left Menu

Sheinbaum Stands Firm Amid U.S. Policy Shifts

President Claudia Sheinbaum pledges to protect Mexico's independence amid new U.S. policies under President Trump. She assures Mexicans of safeguarding national interests and emphasizes dialogue. The response includes addressing migration issues, potential trade impacts, and maintaining coordination on security matters with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:40 IST
Sheinbaum Stands Firm Amid U.S. Policy Shifts

President Claudia Sheinbaum has reinforced her commitment to defending Mexico's sovereignty in light of recent U.S. policy changes introduced by President Trump.

During a press conference, Sheinbaum assured Mexicans that their national interests would be prioritized and highlighted the importance of maintaining open dialogue with the U.S. administration.

Sheinbaum addressed Trump's immigration measures, pledging a humanitarian approach while ensuring the safe repatriation of migrants. She also emphasized the need for security coordination and trade discussions with the U.S. in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

