Delhi's Leadership Crossroads: Congress Advocates Change

Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav accuses former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of misrule amid rising unemployment and inflation. Speaking in Badli constituency, he urged voters to support Congress' Devender Yadav, who promises to tackle local issues, including the Bhalswa landfill, ahead of Delhi polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:58 IST
In a pointed critique, Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav has accused former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of 11 years of mismanagement resulting in rampant unemployment, inflation, and deteriorating public services.

Addressing gatherings in the Bhagwanpura and Swaroop Nagar areas of the Badli constituency, Yadav urged voters to support Congress hopeful Devender Yadav. He emphasized the Congress legacy under Sheila Dikshit's leadership and called for a return to progress and prosperity.

Devender Yadav, the Congress candidate, committed to tackling urgent local issues, including the notorious Bhalswa landfill. He promised to initiate a new waste management strategy and enhance sanitation, stressing that improved infrastructure would rejuvenate the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

