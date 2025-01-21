Senate to Confirm John Ratcliffe as CIA Director

The U.S. Senate is poised to vote on confirming John Ratcliffe as President Donald Trump's nominee for CIA Director, according to Senate Majority Leader John Thune's address on the Senate floor.

During his confirmation hearing, Ratcliffe committed to revitalizing the CIA's fundamental mission by enhancing spy recruitment and ensuring impartial intelligence analysis.

Senator Thune emphasized Ratcliffe's fitting qualifications and approach, expressing eagerness to collaborate with him in his new capacity at the CIA.

(With inputs from agencies.)