Senate to Confirm John Ratcliffe as CIA Director

The U.S. Senate is gearing up to confirm John Ratcliffe as the new CIA Director, following strong advocacy from Senate Majority Leader John Thune. Ratcliffe pledged to focus on the CIA's essential mission of unbiased intelligence gathering and analysis during his confirmation hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:05 IST
The U.S. Senate is poised to vote on confirming John Ratcliffe as President Donald Trump's nominee for CIA Director, according to Senate Majority Leader John Thune's address on the Senate floor.

During his confirmation hearing, Ratcliffe committed to revitalizing the CIA's fundamental mission by enhancing spy recruitment and ensuring impartial intelligence analysis.

Senator Thune emphasized Ratcliffe's fitting qualifications and approach, expressing eagerness to collaborate with him in his new capacity at the CIA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

