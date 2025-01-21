Clash Over Gulf Name: Mexico Refutes Trump's Renaming Plan
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum humorously rebuffs US President Trump's proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the 'Gulf of America.' She reinforces the internationally recognized name and emphasizes Mexico's sovereignty. Trump's executive order seeks to change the name from the US perspective, igniting a cultural debate.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has humorously countered US President Donald Trump's proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the 'Gulf of America.'
At a press briefing on Tuesday, Sheinbaum highlighted the significance of Mexico's sovereignty and underscored the need for diplomatic dialogue between the two nations. However, she couldn't contain her amusement when discussing Trump's naming initiative.
Trump, in his inaugural address, announced an executive order to rename the US portion of the Gulf, calling it 'Restoring Names that Honour American Greatness.' Meanwhile, Sheinbaum reiterated that for Mexico and the rest of the world, it remains the Gulf of Mexico.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Accuses Biden of Transition Sabotage Amid Executive Orders
Health News Roundup: Executive Orders, Vaccine Warnings, and Medical Acquisitions
Global Health Alerts: From Executive Orders to Bird Flu Concerns
Trump's Bold Blueprint: Executive Orders Surge on Day One
Deciphering Executive Orders: Presidential Power and Its Limits