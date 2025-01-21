Panama Stands Firm Against U.S. Canal Claims

Panama has raised a formal protest with the United Nations regarding President Donald Trump's assertion that the United States will retake control of the Panama Canal. The communication follows Trump's inauguration remarks and has been reviewed by Reuters.

In a letter directed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Panama's Ambassador Eloy Alfaro de Alba referenced the U.N. Charter's mandate for nations to abstain from using force or threats against other states' territorial integrity. The letter was circulated among the 15-member Security Council, where Panama holds a seat for the term 2025-26.

President Trump's claims suggest that Panama has violated the conditions of the 1999 canal transfer by permitting alleged Chinese control—a charge firmly denied by Panamanian officials. President Jose Raul Mulino insists that discussions should address concerns without impinging Panama's sovereignty over the canal.

(With inputs from agencies.)