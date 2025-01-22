Left Menu

Supreme Court Backs Death Row Inmate in Sexism-Based Appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court has reversed a decision against Brenda Andrew, an Oklahoma death row inmate, based on claims that her 2004 conviction was tainted by sexist prosecutorial tactics. Andrew's trial centered on demeaning evidence that focused on her personal life rather than the crime itself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 01:31 IST
Supreme Court Backs Death Row Inmate in Sexism-Based Appeal

The Supreme Court of the United States has overturned a prior decision, lending renewed hope to Brenda Andrew, a female Oklahoma death row inmate. Andrew argues her 2004 conviction was marred by prejudiced evidence focusing on her private life and gender stereotypes.

The Supreme Court's unsupervised ruling sends the case back to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider if her initial trial was fundamentally unjust. Citing an excess of irrelevant evidence concerning Andrew's sex life and maternal roles, the court highlighted the prosecution's potentially unfair bias.

This pivotal decision mandates the 10th Circuit to reassess whether her trial was flawed by undue prejudice. Dissenting opinions were voiced by Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, who backed the prior court's decision. Brenda Andrew and her co-conspirator James Pavatt both remain on death row following the conviction for the 2001 murder of Robert Andrew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025