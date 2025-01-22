Left Menu

Trump's Immigration Policy Returns

The Trump administration announced the reinstatement of the 'remain in Mexico' program, which requires non-Mexican asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their U.S. cases are resolved. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will restart the program immediately, reversing President Biden's earlier termination of the policy.

The Trump administration has announced the reinstatement of the 'remain in Mexico' policy, a controversial immigration initiative. This program, which was originally terminated by President Joe Biden, mandates that non-Mexican asylum seekers stay in Mexico as they await the outcomes of their cases in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed the immediate resumption of the program on Tuesday. This decision marks a significant shift in immigration policy, effectively reinstating a measure that had been previously halted.

Critics of the program argue it puts asylum seekers in precarious and unsafe conditions, while supporters claim it helps manage border security and resource allocation efficiently. The impact of this reinstatement remains to be seen as debates continue over the humanitarian implications and operational challenges posed by the policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

