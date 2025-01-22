Left Menu

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Dance with the Indo-Pacific Quad

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio began his tenure with a focus on the Indo-Pacific Quad, meeting with leaders from Australia, India, and Japan. The Quad aims to counter China's growing regional influence. Rubio championed Trump's 'America First' policy, emphasizing U.S. national interests and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 02:42 IST
On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio initiated diplomatic talks with officials from Australia, India, and Japan as part of the Indo-Pacific Quad. This meeting, occurring on Rubio's first day in office, underscores the Trump administration's focus on countering China's assertiveness in the region.

While Rubio and his counterparts stood silently during their gathering, the Quad aims to address broad regional issues such as infrastructure, climate change, and security. The strategic alliance seeks to counterbalance China's influence, sparking accusations from Beijing of an 'Asian NATO.' However, the Quad, unlike NATO, lacks a mutual defense pact.

Previously known as a China hawk in the Senate, Rubio reaffirmed his stance during his confirmation, labeling China as a significant threat. He urged diplomats to uphold Trump's 'America First' foreign policy, emphasizing the advancement of U.S. national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

