Pentagon Power Play: Military Shake-Up Under Trump Administration
The removal of Gen. Mark Milley's portrait from the Pentagon stirs concerns of a greater personnel shake-up under Trump's administration. Pete Hegseth advocates for reducing four-star generals, while Milley's rift with Trump exacerbates tensions. Trump's team prompts speculation of upcoming military staff changes.
The Pentagon is witnessing subtle yet significant changes, as the sudden removal of retired General Mark Milley's portrait signals potential shifts within military leadership. The event, coinciding with President Donald Trump's inauguration, has fueled concerns about a larger shake-up.
Pete Hegseth, now advancing to lead the Pentagon, openly criticizes the current number of four-star generals, arguing the need for a thorough review. He vows to assess each senior officer's merit and commitment, echoing past reform efforts by defense leaders like Robert Gates.
As tensions between Trump and Milley resurface, speculation grows over sweeping personnel changes. Despite uncertainty, the official narrative echoes past administrations' cuts aimed at streamlining military operations.
