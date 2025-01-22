Trump Tariffs: A Bold Move Against EU and China
President Donald Trump has vowed to impose tariffs on the European Union and initiate a 10% tariff on Chinese imports due to fentanyl concerns, stating it's essential for trade fairness. He reiterated past grievances about trade imbalances while highlighting previous tariffs on China during his first term.
President Donald Trump announced intentions to impose tariffs on the European Union, citing concerns over trade imbalances. He also discussed a potential 10% tariff on goods from China, attributing the move to fentanyl trafficking issues via China to Mexico and Canada.
During a White House briefing, Trump highlighted previous tariffs on China, emphasizing steps taken during his first presidency. He described the EU as having significant trade discrepancies with the United States, prompting further tariff actions.
Reiterating remarks made earlier in the week, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the European Union's trade practices, asserting that tariffs are the only route to achieving equitable trade relations.
