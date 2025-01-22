Trump's Tangled Start: Sweeping Pardons and Strategic Cuts

A rare winter storm hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, blanketing cities like Houston and New Orleans in snow. The sudden weather shift led to deserted streets during morning rush hours and required extensive plowing efforts.

In government news, President Trump may dismantle the National Space Council, following lobbying from SpaceX, while firing Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan citing DEI focus. Further, Trump's label of Mexican cartels as 'foreign terrorists' could impact U.S.-Mexico relations.

Trump's executive actions continue to stir controversy, from a birthright citizenship rollback sparking lawsuits to TikTok's legal uncertainties. His recent pardons of Capitol rioters and a 47% approval rating illustrate a divided America.

(With inputs from agencies.)