Left Menu

Trump's Tangled Start: Sweeping Pardons and Strategic Cuts

This summary details recent events involving Donald Trump's new administration, from a rare snowstorm in the U.S. Gulf Coast to strategic governmental changes, controversies, and legal challenges. Key highlights include potential cuts to the National Space Council, civil rights groups challenging birthright citizenship orders, and a sweeping pardon of Capitol rioters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 05:22 IST
Trump's Tangled Start: Sweeping Pardons and Strategic Cuts

A rare winter storm hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, blanketing cities like Houston and New Orleans in snow. The sudden weather shift led to deserted streets during morning rush hours and required extensive plowing efforts.

In government news, President Trump may dismantle the National Space Council, following lobbying from SpaceX, while firing Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan citing DEI focus. Further, Trump's label of Mexican cartels as 'foreign terrorists' could impact U.S.-Mexico relations.

Trump's executive actions continue to stir controversy, from a birthright citizenship rollback sparking lawsuits to TikTok's legal uncertainties. His recent pardons of Capitol rioters and a 47% approval rating illustrate a divided America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025