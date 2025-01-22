Quad Nations Oppose Unilateral Changes in Indo-Pacific
Foreign ministers from Quad nations—India, Australia, Japan, and the United States—collectively opposed unilateral forceful changes in the Indo-Pacific. During their meeting, they emphasized strengthening maritime, economic, and technological security, advocating for a free and open region. Their discussions preluded the upcoming Quad Leadership Summit in India.
In a clear message to China, the foreign ministers of the Quad countries—India, Australia, Japan, and the United States—jointly opposed any moves aimed at altering the status quo through coercion or military means. This stance was outlined during a meeting hosted by US Secretary of State Rubio.
The ministers, including India's S. Jaishankar and Australia's Penny Wong, prepared the groundwork for the Quad Leadership Summit scheduled for later in the year in India. Their discussions focused on maintaining peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region while emphasizing cooperation on maritime, economic, and technology security.
Jaishankar noted the importance of the meeting in setting a robust agenda for the Quad amidst global uncertainties, highlighting their role in championing democratic values and law in the Indo-Pacific landscape.
