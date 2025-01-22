Trump Weighs Middle East Visit Amid Hostage Return
US President Donald Trump suggested a potential visit to the Middle East, emphasizing the release of hostages following the October 7th attack on Israel by Hamas. Trump argued the situation should have been prevented and credited his efforts for the hostages' return.
- Country:
- United States
US President Donald Trump announced plans for a potential trip to the Middle East amid ongoing efforts to bring hostages back home after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. This revelation came during a joint news conference at the White House.
During the conference, President Trump claimed significant credit for the return of hostages and criticized the current administration for not preventing the crisis. He recalled the plight of the injured, particularly one young woman's ordeal, highlighting the tragedy that the attack unleashed.
Trump remarked on the dire situation in the Middle East, expressing disappointment over the handling of the crisis. He stressed his belief that, without his intervention, the outcome would have been more tragic, laying the blame at President Biden's feet for previous inaction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Middle East
- hostages
- Israel
- Hamas
- October 7th
- White House
- Joe Biden
- situation
- Larry Ellison
ALSO READ
Israel's Hostage Crisis Stalled by Hamas
Tensions Rise Amid Hostage Negotiations Between Hamas and Israel
Tensions Escalate: Hamas-Israel Conflict Over Hostages and Airstrikes
Trump's Stern Warning to Hamas: Hostage Release by Jan 20 or Chaos Looms
Three Self-Radicalised Singaporeans Detained Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict Tensions