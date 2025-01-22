Left Menu

Trump Weighs Middle East Visit Amid Hostage Return

US President Donald Trump suggested a potential visit to the Middle East, emphasizing the release of hostages following the October 7th attack on Israel by Hamas. Trump argued the situation should have been prevented and credited his efforts for the hostages' return.

US President Donald Trump announced plans for a potential trip to the Middle East amid ongoing efforts to bring hostages back home after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. This revelation came during a joint news conference at the White House.

During the conference, President Trump claimed significant credit for the return of hostages and criticized the current administration for not preventing the crisis. He recalled the plight of the injured, particularly one young woman's ordeal, highlighting the tragedy that the attack unleashed.

Trump remarked on the dire situation in the Middle East, expressing disappointment over the handling of the crisis. He stressed his belief that, without his intervention, the outcome would have been more tragic, laying the blame at President Biden's feet for previous inaction.

Latest News

