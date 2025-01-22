Left Menu

Quad Diplomats Reaffirm Alliance Amid China's Expanding Influence

The United States, Australia, India, and Japan, known as the 'Quad,' reiterated their commitment to counter China's growing influence. During a meeting hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the nations underscored the importance of a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' and discussed defense strategies amid regional tensions.

The 'Quad' nations—United States, Australia, India, and Japan—reasserted their dedication to counterbalancing China's influence in a recent meeting in Washington. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio facilitated discussions, emphasizing cooperation on Indo-Pacific security.

Participants highlighted their shared goal of maintaining a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' and expressed concerns over China's territorial ambitions, particularly regarding Taiwan, the East China Sea, and the South China Sea.

The assembly also discussed regional defense strategies and the importance of securing global supply chains against cyber vulnerabilities. Australia's discussions with the U.S. on the AUKUS defense initiative and Japan's military buildup were notable highlights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

