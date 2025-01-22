Left Menu

Election Frauds and Defamation Lawsuits: Political Turmoil in Delhi

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has accused Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann of influencing voters with cash and alcohol in Delhi. Verma filed complaints and a lawsuit for defamation against AAP leaders. Arvind Kejriwal calls the accusations an insult to Punjabis. A three-way electoral contest looms in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:40 IST
Parvesh Verma, BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a political firestorm ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Parvesh Verma, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the New Delhi constituency, has leveled serious accusations against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Verma alleges that Mann and his associates have been distributing cash and alcohol to influence voters, a claim aimed at swaying the upcoming polls in the city's favor. He disclosed his grievances in a statement to ANI, asserting that vehicles from Punjab with 'Government of Punjab' emblems have been circulating in his constituency, carrying out these illicit activities.

Verma further responded to allegations from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, suggesting these were fabricated out of their fear of an electoral defeat. In retaliation, he launched a Rs.100 crore defamation lawsuit against AAP's leader Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, promising to use any results from the lawsuit for the New Delhi constituency's benefit. The charges against him, Verma noted, were mere attempts to tarnish his campaign.

AAP, however, hit back by accusing Verma of disrespecting Punjabis. Chief Minister Kejriwal defended the Punjabi community's contributions, reminding that a significant Punjabi population resides in Delhi, with many having historic roots involving sacrifices for the country. He demanded an apology from BJP for these remarks, denouncing them as an affront to the community. As Delhi warms up for an election involving AAP, BJP, and Congress, stakes remain high with Congress struggling to regain footing after past electoral losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

