Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Cabinet Meeting at Maha Kumbh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the Yogi government for convening a cabinet meeting at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, arguing that the sacred site should not host political activities. Despite criticism, significant decisions are expected from the meeting, where the ministers also partake in a ceremonial dip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:46 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Cabinet Meeting at Maha Kumbh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a strong critique against the Yogi government's decision to hold a cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and questioned the appropriateness of political activities at such a revered religious congregation.

Yadav emphasized that Prayagraj is a place of spirituality, not politics, and expressed disapproval of the political undertones of organizing a meeting in this venue. He noted the incongruity of using the sacred space for political decisions, suggesting that his party respects the sanctity by refraining from public political displays during the Kumbh.

Meanwhile, the meeting, conducted under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, seeks to approve key proposals for the state. All cabinet members have been invited, with plans to take a ceremonial dip in the Sangam, a tradition upheld by CM Yogi since 2019, highlighting the unique blend of governance and spirituality in the Kumbh context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

